Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,432 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Amentum were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,739,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amentum by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Amentum by 382.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 300,431 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amentum by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 34,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amentum

In other Amentum news, insider Steven J. Demetriou acquired 100,000 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. This represents a 19.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Loughran bought 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $97,658. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Amentum in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amentum in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amentum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Amentum Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AMTM opened at $21.12 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

