Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,873 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 30,244 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 55,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 36,190 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,052,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 126,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HE stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $744.07 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

