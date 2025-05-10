Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Rogers worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rogers by 810.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Rogers by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Rogers from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. CL King began coverage on Rogers in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Griffin Melaney Gappert sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $47,287.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,474.20. This trade represents a 14.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Price Performance

NYSE:ROG opened at $65.99 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $51.43 and a one year high of $134.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.50 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 3.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rogers

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.