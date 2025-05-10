Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 228.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARM by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARM by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ARM from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cfra Research raised ARM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

ARM Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ARM stock opened at $115.87 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $188.75. The company has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.46, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.16.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. ARM had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

ARM Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.