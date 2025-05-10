Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.23 Million Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 819.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESRT opened at $7.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $154.54 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 11,843 shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $94,980.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,363.70. The trade was a 21.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,122 shares of company stock valued at $242,761. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESRT. StockNews.com raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

