Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.29 Million Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FHI. FMR LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,919,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,367,000 after purchasing an additional 253,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,731,000 after buying an additional 32,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,493,000 after buying an additional 446,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,618,000 after acquiring an additional 145,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Federated Hermes by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 870,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after acquiring an additional 283,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FHI opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.89.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $423.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FHI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

