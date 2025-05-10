Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SONO. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 256,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 76,454 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 923,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 504,293 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 7,557.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 154,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,322,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Sonos from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 147,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,349,429.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,055,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,549,686.94. This trade represents a 1.24 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $17.65.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Sonos announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

