Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.38 Million Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.14% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 263.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $2,851,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 87,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBSS opened at $61.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.02. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.47 and a 52 week high of $105.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.40.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $260.91 million during the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

