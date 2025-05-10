Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.38 Million Stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of Helios Technologies worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

HLIO opened at $31.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $57.29.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

