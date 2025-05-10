Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $27.23 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $580.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

