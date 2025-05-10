Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.40 Million Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGRY. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 279.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth $273,000.
Surgery Partners Stock Performance
SGRY opened at $22.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -46.25, a PEG ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on SGRY. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.
Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners
In related news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $161,726.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,849.36. The trade was a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $76,028.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,498.72. This represents a 4.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Surgery Partners Profile
Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.
