Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRGY. Barclays PLC raised its position in Crescent Energy by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 205,657 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,905,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $950.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.55 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is currently -69.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRGY has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered Crescent Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Insider Activity at Crescent Energy

In related news, Director Michael Duginski purchased 20,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,045.99. The trade was a 8.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $29,221,844.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,932 shares of company stock worth $263,219. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Featured Stories

