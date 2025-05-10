Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,691 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter worth $448,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 535,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Greif by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after buying an additional 44,088 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Greif by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 801,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,983,000 after buying an additional 17,425 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Greif alerts:

Insider Activity at Greif

In other news, VP David C. Lloyd sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $125,008.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $418,719.20. This represents a 22.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 3,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.89 per share, with a total value of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,523.73. The trade was a 7.27 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEF. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Greif from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Greif from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Greif from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Greif

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of GEF stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $73.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day moving average is $60.09.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Greif had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Greif’s payout ratio is 61.71%.

Greif Company Profile

(Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.