Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 22,706 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 152.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,706 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 4,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $132,526.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,325.64. This represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 17,409 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $529,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,703,354.20. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Alkami Technology stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $89.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens raised Alkami Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alkami Technology from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALKT

Alkami Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.