Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 2,672 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of S&T Bancorp worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 824.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bhaskar Ramachandran bought 764 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $29,987.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,101.75. The trade was a 156.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $45.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $93.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

