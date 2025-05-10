Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 2,865 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of TreeHouse Foods worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth $10,362,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 187.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 206,411 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 63,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 337,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

In related news, CEO Steven Oakland acquired 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,929,920.66. This trade represents a 1.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.24. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

See Also

