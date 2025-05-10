Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 6,733 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,742 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 121.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 116,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after acquiring an additional 295,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 51,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 33,666 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.92.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FCF opened at $15.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.77.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $118.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

