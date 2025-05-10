Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CTS were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTS. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CTS by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 41,164 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in CTS by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 8,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of CTS by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CTS by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.50. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.76.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). CTS had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $125.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

