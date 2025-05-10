Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Premier worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at about $816,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Premier by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 44,224 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Premier by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 212,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 74,920 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 37,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Premier by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 49,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 18,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PINC opened at $23.07 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently -840.00%.

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $249,730.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 76,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,354.82. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,119 shares of company stock valued at $464,974. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PINC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PINC

About Premier

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.