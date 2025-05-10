Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 10,751 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,751 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 492.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 103,652 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after buying an additional 100,660 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $6.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 8.81.

Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. Analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A Russell Kirk purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,645.20. This trade represents a 154.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 90,954 shares of company stock valued at $699,607. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AHH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.25 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Get Our Latest Report on Armada Hoffler Properties

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.