Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 127,628 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,628 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2,392.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Sprout Social by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of SPT opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 23,646 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $581,218.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,358.76. The trade was a 35.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $334,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,842.50. The trade was a 10.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,639. 10.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

