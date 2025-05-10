Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 565,744 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Informatica were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFA. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Informatica in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Informatica in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Informatica by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Informatica by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Informatica alerts:

Insider Transactions at Informatica

In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $207,629.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 416,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,516,200.50. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFA opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63. Informatica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $403.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Informatica from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Baird R W cut Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Informatica from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INFA

About Informatica

(Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.