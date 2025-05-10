PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,979,000 after acquiring an additional 866,328 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,972,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,490,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,051,000 after purchasing an additional 416,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,140,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,907,000 after purchasing an additional 297,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,422,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.82. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.39 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $41,824.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,966.46. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $312,403.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,875,374.20. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,455 shares of company stock valued at $368,322 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

