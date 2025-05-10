ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 2.76% of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Anson Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,811,000.

Shares of BATS EFAD opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.78. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $35.77 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

The ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Dividend Masters index. The fund tracks an equally weighted broad-market index of developed-market companies, ex-North America, that have raised their dividend for each of the past 10 years. EFAD was launched on Aug 19, 2014 and is managed by ProShares.

