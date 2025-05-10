Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PTGX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $73.00 price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $43.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average is $42.73. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 2.65.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.76% and a return on equity of 34.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 5,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $204,606.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,260 shares in the company, valued at $20,627,126.80. This trade represents a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 30,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total transaction of $1,700,850.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,140.08. This represents a 26.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,665,786 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

