Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 864,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Prothena were worth $11,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Prothena from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Prothena from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $7.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.11.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.20). Prothena had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5500.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

