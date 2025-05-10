PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 62,284 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at $941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 43,971 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 269,217 shares during the period. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PUBM. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.
PubMatic Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $540.11 million, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $24.50.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $63.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $115,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,602.55. This trade represents a 11.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,642.48. This trade represents a 75.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,019 shares of company stock valued at $871,627 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PubMatic
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Google Is Betting Big on Nuclear Reactors—Should You?
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Has a New Reason to Rally on Chip Curbs
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Why Nearly 20 Analysts Raised Meta Price Targets Post-Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.