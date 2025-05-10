Q3 Earnings Forecast for Birkenstock Issued By William Blair

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Birkenstock in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Birkenstock’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Birkenstock’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $385.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.80 million. Birkenstock had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.52%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Birkenstock from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.06.

NYSE:BIRK opened at $52.64 on Friday. Birkenstock has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birkenstock

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,124,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,681,000 after purchasing an additional 194,622 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,359,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,341,000 after buying an additional 256,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,786,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,108,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,490,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,466 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

