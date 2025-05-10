Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,998 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Qorvo by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,429,000 after buying an additional 91,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 93,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $101,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,473.73. This represents a 16.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $99.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Qorvo from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.21.

QRVO opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 261.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $130.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $869.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.13 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

