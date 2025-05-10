Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Trading Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.66 and last traded at $27.43. 101,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 73,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. The Telecommunications segment offers internet access, television distribution, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services.

