RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 373.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 92,291 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in RadNet by 12.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,334,000 after buying an additional 41,381 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,506,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,539,000 after buying an additional 118,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 415,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,959 shares in the company, valued at $13,042,938.61. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $105,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,957.10. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,926,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDNT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of RadNet from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James raised RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RadNet to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RadNet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

RadNet Stock Down 1.1 %

RDNT stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -796.60 and a beta of 1.46. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.41.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $477.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

