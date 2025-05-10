Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Trading Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. 1,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.
Raia Drogasil Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71.
Raia Drogasil Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0082 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th.
Raia Drogasil Company Profile
Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Raia Drogasil
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Google Is Betting Big on Nuclear Reactors—Should You?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Taiwan Semiconductor Has a New Reason to Rally on Chip Curbs
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Why Nearly 20 Analysts Raised Meta Price Targets Post-Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Raia Drogasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raia Drogasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.