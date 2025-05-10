Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Trading Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. 1,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Raia Drogasil Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71.

Get Raia Drogasil alerts:

Raia Drogasil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0082 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raia Drogasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raia Drogasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.