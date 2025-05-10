Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TSE:IFC

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFCFree Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Intact Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.89. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.39 EPS.

IFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$320.00 to C$330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$328.00 to C$349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$289.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$310.90.

Intact Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$298.04 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$218.58 and a 12 month high of C$311.29. The stock has a market cap of C$53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$290.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$275.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 6,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$287.12, for a total transaction of C$1,722,738.00. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

