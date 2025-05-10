Raymond James Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for TSE:TF

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Timbercreek Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Timbercreek Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TF opened at C$7.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$586.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.23. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$5.91 and a one year high of C$8.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.88.

Timbercreek Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is 96.90%.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

