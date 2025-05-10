Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EAPR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,513,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.1 %

EAPR opened at $26.76 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $73.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.39.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

