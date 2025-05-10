Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 10,111 Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 1,758.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Stock Performance

SOCL stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.93. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $50.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.08.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Company Profile

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

