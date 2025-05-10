Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 8,197 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 274,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 37,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 78,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 39,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 1.9 %
HY stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.51. The stock has a market cap of $704.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.49. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $84.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $910.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.80 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 34.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 24.96%.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile
Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
