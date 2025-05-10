Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.75% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Down 3.7 %

RYAM stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $241.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.63. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $10.28.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.35). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 61,437 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 71.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 49,309 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 306,640 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 356,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

