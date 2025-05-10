Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 910,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,766 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Richardson Electronics worth $12,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 47,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Richardson Electronics by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 521,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 140,653 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $128.40 million, a P/E ratio of 297.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $53.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -141.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Richardson Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Richardson Electronics Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

