Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Price Target to $58.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $78.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.19.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

