Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Stock

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PET. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on Pet Valu from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Pet Valu from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pet Valu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.33.

Pet Valu Stock Performance

Pet Valu Company Profile

Pet Valu stock opened at C$30.06 on Wednesday. Pet Valu has a fifty-two week low of C$22.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.77.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

