Russel Metals Q3 EPS Boosted by National Bank Financial

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RUS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Russel Metals from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

TSE:RUS opened at C$39.45 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$34.62 and a 1-year high of C$46.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total transaction of C$211,600.00. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Russel Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This is a boost from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.

See Also

