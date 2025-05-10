Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $34.75 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 158,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $34,752,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,664,732.58. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $3,262,306.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,933,860. This trade represents a 22.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $193.06 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.79. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

