Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,952 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SANA. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 126.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 178,179 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,056,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 1,838.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 303,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SANA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp raised Sana Biotechnology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

SANA stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $408.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.75. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

