Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,823,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,407,000 after purchasing an additional 522,534 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,239,000 after purchasing an additional 243,258 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,092,000 after purchasing an additional 165,285 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Sanmina by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after purchasing an additional 124,190 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $79.95 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $91.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. Bank of America raised Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 11,391 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $979,853.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,975.90. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

