SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SEACOR Marine by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SEACOR Marine by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Price Performance

Shares of SMHI opened at $4.95 on Friday. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $15.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.33.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 16.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $55.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

