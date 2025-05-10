Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seadrill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Seadrill by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Seadrill during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seadrill by 756.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Seadrill by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SDRL. BTIG Research set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Monday. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Seadrill from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

Seadrill Stock Performance

Shares of SDRL opened at $23.93 on Friday. Seadrill Limited has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $56.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $1.41. The business had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.50 million. Seadrill had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 27.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

