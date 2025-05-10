Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 1,884.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,897 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHG stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $46.05.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

