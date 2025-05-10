Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Trading Up 7.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) were up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.60 and last traded at $42.60. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.79.

Separately, DZ Bank cut Siltronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $384.69 million for the quarter.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; Float zone/FZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

