Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 419,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $11,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 502.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Simulations Plus by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $670,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,344,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,062,701.07. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 1.10. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Simulations Plus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Simulations Plus



Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

